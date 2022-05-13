EASTON, Pa. - Ryan Tall earned a spot in the NCAA field with a Patriot League title, sending him off to the New Haven Regional.
Tall won a playoff to be crowned the PL champion, something he has fought all season long for, through some close calls. To represent Lafayette and earn that title, means a lot to Tall.
He's following his father's footsteps as a Leopard student-athlete. His father, John, is a former Lafayette lacrosse player.
The New Haven Regional will take place at Yale Country Club, a course that Tall is accustomed to the style in which it plays. Round one begins on Monday.