EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette is coming into their matchup against Holy Cross off the heels of a comeback win over Georgetown. The Leopards improving to 3-5 on the season.
Head coach John Garrett was pleased with the play of his team all around, and especially his quarterback who helped keep the Leopards alive for the win.
Standing in the Leopards way this weekend, Holy Cross. The Crusaders are the top rushing team in the Patriot League. Senior defensive linemen, Colin Hurlbrink knows the emphasis will be on stopping the run.
The Leopards will travel to Holy Cross for their game this Saturday.