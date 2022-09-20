EASTON, Pa. - Easton enters week four of the college football season with a record of 1-2. The Leopard falling to William and Mary this past Saturday at home.
The Leopards tied the game up at seven in the first quarter, and would never score again.
For head coach John Troxell, moving past last Saturday is all about cleaning up the mistakes that were made throughout the game. His Leopards having leaving some plays to be had on the field against the Tribe.
Next up for Lafayette, a second trip to Philadelphia, this time to take on UPenn at Franklin Field. Another week, another challenge presented, and a chance for the Leopards to get better.