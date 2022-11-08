EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette enters the second to last week of the season coming off their third win of the season. The Leopards now faced with a tall task, a road trip to Fordham.
The Rams boast one of the best offenses in the nation. A well-balanced attack that keeps defenses on their toes trying to stop the pass or the run.
For John Troxell, he knows what his Leopards will face on the road this Saturday. One of the better quarterbacks they have faced all season, but they can't just get caught up with that aspect. Their backfield features two solid runners.
For the rest of the squad it's simple, attack them upfront, get after them at the line and slow them down to make it a long day.