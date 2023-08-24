EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football is looking to take the next step forward under John Troxell. After a 4-7, 3-3 showing in 2022, the Leopards aim to leap into the Patriot League title conversation in 2023.
A .500 record in league play, the Leopards have reason to feel confident as two of those loses were by a combined 13 points.
The defensive side of the ball was the strongest unit for the Leopards a season ago, and they have seven guys coming back this season. A big piece that has been filled with the next man up, the front four.
Junior defensive back, Saiku White isn't too concerned with replacing the front four.
“We’ve got seven guys returning in defense. Obviously, it hurts losing the front four, but we’ve got some guys stepping up and they look really good this camp and we’re excited about it. We set our standard last year. We’ve just got to keep maxing it and excelling just so we can be as dominant as a defense as we want to be.”
This is a defensive unit that allowed just under 22 points per game a season ago, one of the best in the league. Even with that mark, Troxell continues to build his team up and getting the Leopards stronger and faster each week.
"We’ve developed the kids a lot better just in the terms of bigger, faster, stronger. You know, more knowledge when they’re on the field. We’ve got to play every game one at a time."
On the offensive side of the ball, the Leopards really struggled a season ago finishing dead last in the league. They averaged all of 12.6 points per game and right around 225 yards.
For sophomore quarterback Ryan Schuster, getting that first year in a new system has been a weight off their backs. The chemistry continues to build on the offensive side of the ball, and so does the confidence.
“This whole year has been a lot more good chemistry really, because we’ve had a year under our belt and all this work we’ve done together. So, with the receivers all our calls are making and everything is just clicking a lot better this year.
Schuster knows what another year means for him as well, getting the chance to lead the Leopards offensively and take a step forward in 2023, "Now that I’m a sophomore, I got another year under my belt, I think guys trust me a lot more. I trust them a lot more."
Lafayette is hopeful to take the right steps forward in 2023 during Troxell's second season at the helm.