EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette football team won just four games a season ago in the first year of the John Troxell era. Heading into the second year, this is a group that is ready to pounce.
Marco Olivas, a fifth-year senior, senses the differences between last Spring and this year, with a year under their belt of the new style. There's a comfortability this time around.
Even the head coach, Troxell, notices the difference with his squad; the level of intensity has been upped.
The quarterback competition is one to watch for the Leopards. Freshman Ryan Schuster broke his leg last season, throwing him into a three-way fight for the open spot. Troxell commented on experience meaning a lot, but all three in competition look comfortable in the system.
Behind the quarterback, local product Najee Adams is ready for an uptick in his workload this season. Knowing there's still a learning curve, Adams is ready to contribute when his name is called.