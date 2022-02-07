EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette junior center Neal Quinn was named the Patriot League Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Quinn averaged 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in the Leopards 2-1 week. He matched a career-high with 22 points in a win over American and also tied his single-game rebounding mark with 13 boards in a loss to Colgate.
On Saturday, his layup with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime lifted Lafayette to a 74-72 victory over Bucknell at Kirby Sports Center.
The Leopards travel to Annapolis, Md. to face Navy on Monday night in a CBS Sports Network telecast.