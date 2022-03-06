BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The two local Patriot League programs combined to place five student-athletes on the All-League teams that were announced Friday by the League office.
A pair of Lehigh student-athletes - senior Emma Grothaus and sophomore Mackenzie Kramer - were recognized on the second team. Lafayette junior Jessica Booth receive third team honors.
Additionally, Lafayette senior Naomi Ganpo was named to the All-Defensive team and freshman guard Abby Antognoi was a member of the five-player All-Rookie squad.
Both of the local teams are still in the hunt in the Patriot League postseason. The fifth-seeded Mountain Hawks will be at No. 4 Bucknell on Monday and No. 7 Lafayette travels to Washington, D.C. to take on second-seeded American.