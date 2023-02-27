BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette and Lehigh combined to have five student-athletes recognized on All-Patriot League Men's Basketball teams the league announced on Monday following voting by the 10 league coaches.
Lehigh sophomore Keith Higgins Jr. was named to the All-Patriot League first team. The West Hills, Calif. native finished third in the PL in scoring at 14.9 points per game. Mountain Hawks senior Evan Taylor was named to the All-PL second team and sophomore Tyler Whitney-Sidney earned third-team laurels.
Lafayette sophomore C.J. Fulton, who filled the stat sheet to the tune of 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 5.1 apg was named to the All-Patriot League third team and freshman forward Josh Rivera was chosen to the All-Rookie team.
Lehigh will host the Leopards on Thursday in a Patriot League Tournament second quarterfinal round contest.