The Lafayette and Lehigh men's lacrosse programs each earned victories on Saturday in non-league contests.
The Mountain Hawks improved to 2-0 with a 19-12 victory over Hobart at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Christian Mule (5g, 1a) and Scott Cole (4g, 2a) each accounted for six points for Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks trailed 10-8 at halftime before outscoring the Statesman 11-3 over the final 30 minutes with all four of Cole's goals coming in the third and fourth quarters.
Meanwhile, the Leopards earned their first win of the season with a 15-8 victory over Sacred Heart at Fisher Stadium. Peter Lehman scored five goals for the Leopards and Joe Doherty was credired with seven saves.
Lehigh heads to Ithaca, N.Y. to take on second-ranked Cornell next Saturday while Lafayette will begin the first of five straight games on the road at Drexel on Tuesday.