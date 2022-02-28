BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The two local Patriot League programs combined to place six student-athletes on the All-League teams that were announced Monday by the League office.
Lafayette junior center Neal Quinn was recognized on the second team and Lehigh senior Nic Lynch and junior Evan Taylor were tabbed for the third unit.
Lehigh freshman, Keith Higgins Jr. and Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who combined for five Rookie of the Week awards during the regular season, were named to the All-Rookie team along with Lafayette's C.J. Fulton.
The Patriot League postseason tournament gets underway on Tuesday with a pair of games - including Bucknell at Lafayette. Lehigh will host Army West Point in a quarterfinal round contest on Thursday.