Lehigh will host rival Lafayette on Tuesday evening at the Ulrich Sports Complex in the opening round of the 2023 Patriot League Men's Lacrosse Tournament. The Mountain Hawks are regular participants in the Patriot League postseason, having participated in each of the last 12 seasons. The Leopards, on the other hand, have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2010.
Seeded sixth, Lafayette is led by juniors led by juniors Peter Lehman (29 goals, eight assists), Charlie Cunniffe (19G, 26A) and Kalman Kraham (26G, 12A). Lehigh, the third seed counters with junior Scott Cole (45G, 24A) and seniors Christian Mule' (29G, 36A) and Justin Tiernan (38G, 9A). The Mountain Hawks defeated Lafayette 15-9 back on April 1.
Boston University is the top seed and will have a first round bye and host the semifinals/finals the weekend of May 5-7. Second seed Army West Point is also idle in the opening round. The other semifinal will feature No. 5 Loyola Maryland at No. 4 Navy. The first round winners will advance to the semifinals with the lowest remaining seed facing the host Terriers and the highest remaining seed taking on the Black Knights.