EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette will play host in the 158th edition of The Rivalry this Saturday. Both programs looking to end the year on a high note, and coming away with a win in this rivalry can erase all the negative.
For the Leopards, they come in off of a bit of a defensive setback, giving up over 600 yards of offense to Fordham.
Their opponent on the other side, snapped a seven-game losing streak last Saturday. Lehigh coming into the rivalry with some momentum. While on College Hill, there's a sour taste left over from Saturday.
Defensively, the Leopards have a bit of a chip on their shoulder after the Fordham game, wanting to right those wrongs in Rivalry 158.
Since the 150th Rivalry, in which the Leopards won at Yankee Stadium, they have gone just 2-5 since.