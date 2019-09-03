BREAKING NEWS

Lafayette looks for first win this week against Monmouth

Sep 03, 2019

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette suffered a season-opening loss last week at William and Mary. Now the Leopards look to bounce back with a road victory this weekend at Monmouth.

The team saw a lot of positives in last week's loss, but struggled to stop the run and committed four turnovers which plagued Lafayette.

Monmouth was an eight-win, playoff team a year ago, which presents a tough task this weekend for Lafayette, but they are looking at it as a great opportunity.

