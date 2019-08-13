Lafayette looks to become better team

EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette football team is in the midst of training camp preparing for the upcoming 2019 season. The Leopards hope this campaign is a breakthrough for the program.

As head coach John Garrett enters his third season at the helm, Lafayette hopes they can start taking steps forward to become the team they want to be and believe they can be. The squad features several key playmakers and landed four individuals on the pre-season All-Patriot League team, including the league's rookie of the year, Malik Hamm.

The Leopards were selected sixth in the league's preseason poll.