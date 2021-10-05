EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette opened up their Patriot League schedule dropping a heartbreaker to Fordham last week. The Pards had a 10 minute edge in time of possession, and freshman quarterback and Patriot League Rookie of the Week Ah-Shaun Davis passed for 354 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another in the 42-41 setback.
"He definitely grows in confidence every week," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said. "He gets better and better in practice. With Rent and Angelos out, he got a chance to shine and he's definitely proven himself."
Saturday the Pards look to get back on track when they host Bucknell at Fisher Stadium, and the Bison are coming off their first win of the season, a 21-10 victory over Cornell, but they've managed to score just 30 points through their first four games of the season.
"Bucknell always presents a challenge, because schematically they're impressive and difficult to stop on offense and also a challenge to gain yards on defense," Garrett said.