EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team enters its final non-conference game of the season this weekend and the Leopards look to build on their strong start to the 2019-20 season.
The Patriot League team is set to visit Sacred Heart on Sunday in their final non-conference game before diving into league action. Heading into that contest, Lafayette amassed a 7-3 record.
The Leopards lead the league in field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, and scoring margin. Their field goal and three-point shooting percentages are also among the top few teams in the country.
Individually, Justin Jaworski has led Lafayette on offense with an average of nearly 20 points per game.