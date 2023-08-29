EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette football program will open the season with several road contests starting with Sacred Heart in week one. The Leopards looking to start the season off on the right foot in 2023, showing signs of growth right out of the gate.
There's a different feel around the program entering the season opener in John Troxell's second season. Senior wide receiver is one of the many eager Leopards to hit the turf on Saturday.
“I’m excited, because during the offseason Coach Trox brought like military people in. We were in here working hard. We put in so much pain in this offseason. That’s our team motto, we’re 'Team Pain.' We’ve been putting in so much pain, we’re ready to put on a show for everybody. Man, we’re excited.”
The Leopards won a low scoring and close contest a season ago with against the Pioneers, 6-0.
Defensively, the Leopards will be ready again for whatever attack the Pioneers try to throw their way. Neriyan Brown a senior defensive back knows his side of the ball will be ready for anything coming their way.
“This year, they’re more so going to try and run it down our throats. But I feel like with our defense, they aren’t going to have much change with that. Losing our starting four, that was a big part. But I feel like those next guys up there are really going to fulfill that role."
Troxell wants to see his team set a tone for the rest of the season with a road win on Saturday, “Playing on the road is hard for anybody. You know, so to come away with a road win is really important for the success of the season."
Lafayette will look to make it two wins in a row over Sacred Heart to start the 2023 season.