EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette saw its three-game win streak come to a close at the hands of Colgate this past weekend. That setback pushed the Leopards from the drivers' seat in the Patriot League standings. Now the team looks to get back to the winning ways with Rivalry 155 this weekend, when it takes on Lehigh.
In addition to winning on Saturday, Lafayette needs Georgetown to beat Holy Cross to get back to the top of the league standings.
Lafayette's defense is preparing for Lehigh's high-powered offense and is ready for their own offense to put up some points as well.