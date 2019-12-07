WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Lafayette saw its three-game win streak snapped on Saturday when the Leopards fell 52-44 to Monmouth in a non-league game. The loss dropped Lafayette to 4-4 overall this season.
Natalie Kucowski finished with a double-double for Lafayette as she totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. That is her sixth double-double this season. Sarah Agnello also had a team-high 13 points.
The Lafayette defense held Monmouth to six points in the second quarter, but the Leopards trailed by nine at the half. Following a strong third quarter, Lafayette mustered only nine points in the final quarter of play.
Lafayette's next game is set for Dec. 20 at Seton Hall. Tip-off is set for noon.