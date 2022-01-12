Women's Patriot League basketball hitting the hardwood in Bethlehem and Easton on Wednesday night. Lafayette gets their third win in a row, while Lehigh was not so fortunate falling to Bucknell.
The Leopards held off Loyola for the 48-39 win, the defense stifling the Greyhound shooters. Loyola was held to 22 percent shooting on the game.
Jess Booth paced the Leopards with 12 points in the win. Lafayette remains undefeated in the Patriot League at 3-0, one win behind Boston University for first place.
In Bethlehem, the Mountain Hawks fell to the Bison, 56-45. Both teams now sit at 2-2 in the League standings.
For the Mountain Hawks, it was Mackenzie Kramer helping her team to keep pace offensively with 16 points. The Bison just proving to be too much down the stretch, Taylor O'Brien leading the way with 19 points in their win.