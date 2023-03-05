EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Leo O’Boyle scored 23 points and Lafayette defeated American University 84-76 in double overtime on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game.
O’Boyle added six rebounds for the Leopards (11-22), who will play regular-season champion Colgate for the title on Wednesday. Justin Vander Baan pitched in with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. T.J. Berger sank three 3-pointers and scored 14.
"We knew we were going to have a tough one today," said O'Boyle, who went over the the career 1,000-point mark in the first half. "Up big at half, and that's never easy keeping that intensity up, but credit to us. They came all the way back. They got our defense back under us. Made some great plays, had some composure down at the end. I couldn't be prouder as the only senior on this team."
The Eagles (17-15) were led by Matt Rogers with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Knotek added 16 points and two steals. Elijah Stephens had 15 points, four assists and six steals.
"We've taken each playoff game as a championship," said interim head coach Mike McGarvey. "So, we've been in a couple really cool environments at Lehigh in the quarterfinals, tonight here in the semifinals. And I think the team believes that we can compete with anybody. So, they're playing kind of free, and we're flowing and we're sharing the ball, and a lot of our made baskets came from assists. And then defensively, we've been built that way all year. We've been competitive in games, and now we're finding a way to win them at the right time here in March."
Berger scored 11 points to help Lafayette take a 33-17 lead at halftime. The Leopards led by as many as 21 in the second half before the Eagles rallied and forced overtime tied at 59 when Vander Baan sank the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left. O’Boyle forced a second extra period when he buried a 3-pointer with four seconds left to knot the score at 66.