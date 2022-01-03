EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College announced that the Patriot League men's basketball contest against American scheduled for Tuesday night at Kirby Sports Center has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the American men’s basketball program.
The Leopards league opener at Colgate over the weekend was postponed due to COVID protocols in their own program.
The games between Lafayette and Colgate as well as American will be rescheduled following discussions with the schools and the League office.