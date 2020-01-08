LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - A pair of Patriot League teams picked up home wins on the hardwood Wednesday night. The Lafayette men earned their first conference win over Holy Cross, and the Lehigh women moved to 3-0 with a win over Boston University.
Lafayette's Justin Jaworski scored 19 points for the Leopards and surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career in their 82-64 win. Lafayette outscored Holy Cross by 15 points in the second half.
Inside Stabler Arena the Lady Mountain Hawks had the three ball working in their 51-34 win over the Terriers. Hannah Hedstrom was one of the leading scorers for Lehigh with 11 points in the win.