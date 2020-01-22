LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Both the Lafayette mens and Lehigh women's basketball teams dropped contests at home on Wednesday night. Lafayette falls to 3-4 in the Patriot League, and Lehigh dropped their second straight contest.
The Leopards were down by 13 at the half and Army maintained control in the second half en route to their 94-74 victory. Lukas Jarrett led the Leopards with 18 points, Tyrone Perry contributed 17 of his own in the effort.
Lehigh entered their Wednesday night match up against Holy Cross coming off their first league loss. The Lady Mountain Hawks found themselves in an early hole and weren't able to recover in the 74-57 loss.