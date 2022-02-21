EASTON, Pa. - In a Patriot League makeup contest with playoff implications, the Lafayette men delivered one of their best performances of the season in a 84-61 win over Holy Cross at Kirby Sports Center.
Freshman guard C.J Fulton delivered a career-best 19 points that featured 5-for-6 shooting from behind the arc. Neal Quinn led all scorers with 20 points and 17 and also hit four three-point field goals. Overall, Lafayette shot 13-of-24 on three-point field goals for a sizzling 54%.
With the victory, the Leopards moved into a three-way tie for sixth place in the tightly packed league standings with two regular season games remaining.
Lafayette will travel to Boston University on Wednesday and then return home to face rival Lehigh on Saturday in the final regular season game for retiring coach Fran O'Hanlon.