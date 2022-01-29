WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Lafayette men and women's basketball teams each were unable to hold on to late leads against Army West Point and suffered a road sweep in a rare Patriot League doubleheader at Christl Arena.
Freshman guard Abby Antognoli scored 15 points to lead head coach Kia Damon-Olson's team in a 50-46 loss. The Leopards held a 46-39 lead with 3:31 remaining but the Black Knights scored the final 11 points to hand Lafayette (7-11, 3-5) its fifth straight loss.
In the opener, the Lafayette men were on top 56-53 but finished the game by being held scoreless for nearly three minutes in a 60-56 loss.
Neil Quinn led the Leopards (5-13, 2-5) with 16 points and Jon Brantley added 15 as the men dropped their second straight.