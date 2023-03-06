EASTON, Pa. - All it takes is one spark - one moment - one game, and ANYONE can make a run in March. The Lafayette men's basketball team is doing just that.
After a win at rival Lehigh in the quarterfinals last week, the Leopards outlasted American 84-76 in two overtimes on Sunday at Kirby Sports Center and advanced to the Patriot League championship.
There is a tall order awaiting them on Wednesday in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate, the regular season champion, beat Lafayette twice this season. But this time of year, the records, recent history - none of that rally matters. All it takes is a strong 40 minutes.
The atmosphere atop College Hill on Sunday played a huge part in getting the Pards on the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament.
"Well it's special," said interim head coach Mike McGarvey. "March in college basketball is what everybody dreams of. It's why we're here in Division I looking for a chance to go to the big dance. The community showed up, the fans showed up, Family and friends were here. Then obviously, the student body. When the student body is giving us energy like that, it was easy for us to play through two overtimes."