BALTIMORE - Matthew Minicus scored four goals and seventh-ranked Loyola Maryland defeated Lafayette 15-11 in a Patriot League men's lacrosse contest at the Ridley Athletic Complex.
Four different players scored a pair of goals for the Leopards (2-4, 0-1) in the league opener. Liam Sargent scored twice and added an assist while Peter Lehman, Kalman Kraham and Riley Sullivan all tallied a pair.
Lafayette had tied the contest on a John Mathes goal early in the second quarter but the Greyhounds responded with three straight to seize control.
The Leopards play at Army West Point on Friday evening.