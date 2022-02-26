EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's lacrosse team rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit to Binghamton to force overtime but ended up on the wrong side of a 13-12 score in a loss Friday evening at Fisher Stadium.
Junior Macklin Fitzpatrick netted a trio of goals - include an equalizer with just over one minute remaining in regulation to force extra time.
Ryan McBeth scored one minute into overtime to give the visitors their first win of the season.
Peter Lehman and Brian Collins also each scored three goals for the Leopards who are now 2-2 on the year after back-to-back wins over VMI and Drexel.
Lafayette hosts Patriot League pre-season favorite Loyola Maryland on March 5.