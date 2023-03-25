EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's lacrosse team put a scare into No. 18 Boston University on Saturday before the Terriers rebounded for a 12-10 victory at Fisher Stadium.
The Leopards (4-6, 1-3) led the Patriot League co-leaders 8-5 midway through the third quarter on a Charlie Cunniffe goal. Boston University (7-1, 4-0) scored seven of the next eight goals to win their seventh straight.
Jacob Freeman scored his third of the game to give Lafayette their final lead at 9-8 with 11:20 remaining, but Tommy Borque scored 17 seconds later to even the score for BU and Louis Perfetto scored the final three goals of the game for the visitors.
The Leopards are scheduled to face rival Lehigh on the road next Saturday.