HAMILTON, N.Y. - Host Colgate jumped out to a 5-0 lead and the Lafayette men's lacrosse team never recovered from the early deficit in a 14-7 loss on Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium.
Ryan Duncan and Charlie Cunniffe each scored a pair of goals for the Leopards but the visitors would get no closer than 5-3 early in the second quarter.
The loss is the fifth straight for Lafayette who also dropped to 0-3 in the Patriot League. The Leopards head to take on league-leading Boston University next Saturday.