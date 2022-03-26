BOSTON - The Lafayette Men's Lacrosse team ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday in the form of 12th-ranked Boston University as the Terriers remained unbeaten in the Patriot League with a 21-11 victory at Nickerson Field.
Despite three goals apiece from Kalman Kraham and John Mathes, the Leopards could not recover from an early 11-2 deficit. It is the sixth straight setback for Lafayette after starting the season 2-1.
The Leopards are scheduled to play a non-league contest at Sacred Heart on Tuesday before hosting rival Lehigh on Saturday.