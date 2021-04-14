EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's soccer team hosting Holy Cross in their Patriot League semifinal on Wednesday night. The Leopards netting a goal in each half for the 2-1 win.
Andrew Venezia picking an opportune time to score his first goal of the season at the 20 minute mark of the first half. Leopards would hold a 1-0 advantage at the break.
Late in the second half, Max Ippolito takes advantage of a defensive breakdown by the Crusaders and buries his second goal of the season for a 2-0 lead. Holy Cross would get one back two minutes later but would be shut out the rest of the way.
Lafayette will host American in the Patriot League championship game on Saturday afternoon.