EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College has a new head football coach, and he's one of their own.
John Troxell, class of 1994, will take over the program, the school announced Tuesday.
He played for the Leopards from 1990-1994, then returned to Lafayette as an assistant coach from 2001-2005.
"I am so thrilled to be coming home to Lafayette College and look forward to creating a championship culture on and off the field," Troxell said, in a news release. "I am looking forward to getting our alumni and the Lehigh Valley community excited for Saturdays in the fall as we restore glory to the Lafayette football family."
Most recently, Troxell head coached at Franklin and Marshall College, where he turned the program into a winning one and reached the postseason numerous times. He was twice named the Centennial Conference Coach of the Year.
"In each of his coaching stops covering nearly three decades, he has been part of program turnarounds, including those on our own campus," said Sherryta Freeman, director of athletics. "John further set himself apart with his head-coaching experience, alumni development and willingness to be a partner to our campus community."