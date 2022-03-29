EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette has tabbed their new men's head basketball coach, Mike Jordan.
Jordan comes the Leopards having most recently worked as an assistant for Colgate, the Patriot League champions in 2022.
In total, he spent nine seasons at Colgate (2012-20/2021-22) with a pit stop at Drexel inbetween (2020-21). During his time at Drexel the Dragons won the CAA title and made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years.
With the Raiders, he helped lead the program to three straight seasons of record win totals from 2017-to-2020. They were also League champions in 2018-19.
Jordan is a University of Pennsylvania alum, and has played professionally in Europe, as well as stints with the Philadelphia 76ers summer league squad, and the Boston Celtics preseason team.
Jordan is the 19th head coach of the Lafayette men's program.