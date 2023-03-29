EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College's men's basketball team has a new permanent head coach.
Mike McGarvey, the team's associate head coach turned acting head coach, was named the new leader, the school announced Wednesday.
McGarvey took over for Mike Jordan, who was put on paid leave in February after a complaint was made about Jordan's work as head coach.
Lafayette said in its announcement Wednesday that the school "has decided to move the program in a new direction following the conclusion of an outside investigation."
Officials have not commented further on the complaint or investigation.
McGarvey led the Leopards to the Patriot League championship game, where they fell to top-seeded Colgate University. Lafayette went just 11-22 in the regular season.