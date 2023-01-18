EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette playing host to American on Wednesday morning for an education day game. The Lady Leopards giving the kids quite a show in a, 59-57 win.
Leading after every break, the Leopards held on for the win over American, holding off the comeback charge.
Offensively, Makayla Andrews led all scorers with 19 points in the win. Abby Antognoli would also finish in double-digits with 12. Both playing a key role in the Leopards getting their second Patriot League win.
Lafayette currently sits at 5-12 on the season overall, 2-5 in conference play.