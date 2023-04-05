EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette athletic department officially introduced Mike McGarvey as the newest men's basketball head coach on Wednesday at a press conference.
McGarvey took off as the interim following the suspension if then head coach, Mike Jordan.
The Leopards made a cinderella run in the Patriot League tournament under McGarvey finishing as runner-ups to Colgate. At the end of the season, the school didn't have to look far for their next head coach.
The latest head coach of the Leopards has made plenty of stops during his coaching career, going on to his 17th year as a coach at the collegiate level. He's been an assistant at Colgate and a head coach at Division III Lycoming.
Looking ahead to the next season, McGarvey has a leg up on any outside hire. Relationships within the locker room are well established to this point with the current group. For the players, they're accustomed to McGarvey's coaching style and the continuity amongst the group another added bonus.