EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette's newest men's head basketball coach was introduced on Wednesday. Mike Jordan speaking to the media at the introductory press conference.
For Jordan, this opportunity is a dream come true, having always aspired to take over his own program since stepping into the coaching ranks. Jordan moving from one Patriot League school to another, having spent nine total seasons at Colgate.
There are big shoes to fill on College Hill, with the retirement of Fran O'Hanlon. Jordan is up for the challenge, giving credit those who has coached beside and those who have coached him.
The 19th head coach in program history is ready to hit the hardwood with his Leopards squad.