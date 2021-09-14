EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette has gotten off to a slow start in 2021, going 0-2 in their first two road games. Head coach John Garrett says that the "execution needs to be more consistent", but the effort and energy from his team is there.
The Leopards return home for their first game of the season at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, hosting nationally ranked New Hampshire. This will be the start of four straight home games for the Leopards.
New Hampshire offensively can light it up, with a quarterback who has thrown for nearly 500 yards on the season in both their wins, but their defense is susceptible to giving up yards too.
Senior defensive end, Mark Hamm commented on he and his teammates needing to be fundamentally sound on Saturday to give the Leopards a shot to win.
The Leopards and Wildcats will kickoff from Easton at 12:30 PM on Saturday.