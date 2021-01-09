LEWISBURG, Pa. - Lafayette defeated Bucknell 83-60 in a Patriot League men's basketball game on Saturday afternoon. With the win the Leopards improved to 2-1 while the loss dropped the Bison to 0-3 in Patriot League play this winter.
Five Leopards finished in double figures for scoring in the road victory, led by E.J. Stephens who 18 points. Neal Quinn, Leo O'Boyle, Kyle Jenkins, and Justin Jaworski also had double figures.
Lafayette's advantage came on the glass. The Leopards outrebounded the Bison, 44-32.
The two teams are set to play on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Lafayette's Kirby Sports Center.