EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette and Notre Dame women's basketball contest slated for Thursday evening at the Kirby Sports Center has been postponed. The concern is over health and safety protocols within the Leopards program.
The two teams have a home and home series that was set to begin this year, next season the Leopards are set to travel to South Bend.
There is currently no makeup date set for this game to take place. The Leopards won't return to action until following the final exam break on December 21st against St. Francis-Brooklyn.