EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette kicks off the 2022 season on Saturday, hosting Sacred Heart, a playoff team from a season ago.
The Leopards are younger core entering the upcoming season, and have a new head man in charge with John Troxell. The new head Leopard has been happy with what he's seen in camp so far.
One of the most important components is everyone building up chemistry and the competition amongst the position groups with plenty of open spots available.
This is a group that has begun to buy into their new coaching staff, respecting Troxell and his staffs philosophy all throughout the offseason and in camp.
Sacred Heart presents solid opening challenge for Troxell and his squad, a balanced offensive attack from a season ago returns in 2022. The Leopards know what to expect and are ready to start this season off on the right foot.