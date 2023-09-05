EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette enters week two of the 2023 season coming off a road win over Sacred Heart. The Leopards put up just under 300 yards of offense in the, 19-14 win and now they look to build off that performance.
Jamar Curtis with the most impressive showing of the day, racking up 181 yards on the ground with a touchdown. The sophomore running back making a statement all thanks to his offensive line, "Yes, my O-Line did a great job blocking, and I feel like we did a great job finishing the game."
A tough test stands in the way for Curtis and his teammates in week two as they hit the road to take on Duke. The Blue Devils coming off a short week will be fired up after a big win over no.9 Clemson on Monday night.
John Troxell and his players showing their respect to the Blue Devils program ahead of Saturday's showdown. It's a much older program than the Leopards, with experience all over the roster.
"Mike Elko has done a great job with their program. I mean, they're big, they're fast, they've got 23 graduate students out there...For us, we're going to have to play a really good football game, eliminate any mistakes, and come up with some really big plays."
The Blue Devils quarterback flashed his playmaking ability in the win on Monday night, and junior safety Saiku White know's slowing him and the offense down altogether will be key.
"Riley Leonard, he's a great quarterback. They like to take their shots. They're going to get it done in the run game. They're a great all-around offense...We know that we're going to go in and face a great offense with Duke. And we're just looking forward to the challenge."
Win or lose on Saturday the Leopards hope to come away from this contest with plenty of positives and more to build off of heading into the rest of the season.