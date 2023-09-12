EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette makes its home debut on Saturday against Columbia, the Leopards coming off the first loss of the season at Duke. Even in a loss, the Leopards taking plenty of positives away from the road trip.
Saturday marks the first of three straight games at Fisher Stadium for the Leopards. It'll be the season opener for Columbia, a squad that knocked off Georgetown in it's lone contest against a Patriot League program in 2022.
For junior offensive tackle, Ryder Langsdale Saturday should be a good matchup for his unit,
"It's a 4-3 defense. Pretty basic. Not a lot of blitzing. Compared to Duke's defensive line, they're not quite there. So, I'm really excited and it should be a lot of fun."
The same goes for the other side of the ball as well. Columbia features a younger, inexperienced group on the offensive line. For senior defensive end Blamassi Meite that's an area to attack on Saturday.
"They have a bunch of guys on the OLine that were there last year that are gone this year...So, we'll take advantage of that, and then at the end of the day, we're just going to do what we do."
Outside of the trenches, Columbia still poses the same threat as they did a season ago with stellar quarterback play, and several skill position players that are talented.
John Troxell knows that those skill positions and quarterbacks can be a handful for his or any defense to have to defend over four quarters, "They have two excellent quarterbacks. The running back is good. They have great skill out wide. I mean the receives are dynamic."
The Leopards will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon in their first taste of home action in the 2023 season.