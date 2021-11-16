EASTON, Pa. - The 157th edition of "The Rivalry" takes place this Saturday, and regardless of either teams record or season, they give each other their best shot.
The Leopards enter Saturday's rivalry showdown coming off a close loss to Colgate, 20-13. On the other side, Lehigh has won their last two games coming into the rivalry showdown at Goodman Stadium.
From the coaches on down, the Leopards know anything is possible in this game. Both teams always showing out for their respective schools.
Malik Hamm, senior defensive linemen, commented on the nature of rivalry, "you've just got to go out there and be your best, and be the best version of yourself and just go out there and get a win."
Lafayette and Lehigh is set for a noon kick off on Saturday.