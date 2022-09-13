EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday, in a hard fought game on the road against Temple. The Leopards holding their own against the Owls.
This was a confidence boosting loss for the Leopards, showing that they can hang with a team that's one step above their FCS standing. Those letters meaning nothing to John Troxell's squad as they competed for the full four quarters.
It doesn't get easier for Troxell's squad with undefeated William and Mary coming to town on Saturday.
The biggest emphasis for the Leopards this week will be on stopping the run. The Tribe have run all over their opponents through two weeks of the season, pushing the 600 yard mark already.
Lafayette will look to get back in the win column by stiffing the Tribes rushing attack this Saturday.