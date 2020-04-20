EASTON, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic prevented the Lafayette football team from holding spring practice, but the Leopards are not letting this time go to waste. The coaches and players are looking to maximize this time at home to be prepared for the next season.
"It should all enable us to just appreciate it more and more, and to not take it for granted and to really consider it a privilege, not a right to play and coach for the Lafayette Leopards," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said about life during the pandemic. "So, in that way, it is a little perspective check that we all appreciate it when we all get to come back and do this."
Players will continue their weight training and conditioning individually from their homes, however, the lack of drills that focus on skills is something that could be missing.
"The charge is, let's do everything we can to not lose ground, but to gain ground in this unique situation," Garrett said. "Football is like a microcosm of life. You know, there's going to be adversity. There's going to be sudden change. There's going to be things come up that you don't expect, and it's how we embrace and how we handle those challenges, and you've got to have the mentality that you're going to embrace them. That you're excited to handle them.
"And that's part of their development. That's part of all of our development, is to be able to improvise, adapt, overcome in a game, in life, whatever it is. And so, we try to use that as motivation. We try to use it to challenge our guys to be the best and be able to respond the right way, whatever comes your way."