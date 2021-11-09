EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette fell to one of the best teams in the Patriot League last Saturday, Holy Cross.
The Leopards offense was kept out of the endzone in the 35-10 loss, but the defense did come up with a pick-six. With over 500 yards of offense allowed, the positives get slightly outweighed.
This week, the Leopards get a chance to bounce back into the win column. Colgate enters Fisher Stadium, coming off their first win in five weeks.
Head coach, John Garrett knows what challenges lie ahead in the Raiders, a team that uses two quarterbacks. He made mention that this is a different team than they saw in the Spring.
Lafayette and Colgate will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.